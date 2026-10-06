Kuminga contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 14 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over the Bucks.

Kuminga started at power forward and scored Minnesota's first points of the game, finishing a drive off a feed from Ball. He didn't see much offensive volume after that but was efficient when called upon, making both of his attempts inside the arc and all four of his free throws while committing no turnovers. Kuminga's place in the starting five is particularly notable as Minnesota begins evaluating how its revamped frontcourt will fit together during the preseason, and it wouldn't be surprising if he opens the 2026-27 regular season in a starting role.