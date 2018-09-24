Timberwolves' Jonathan Stark: Inks camp deal with T'Wolves
Stark signed a training-camp contract with the Timberwolves.
Stark spent his final two seasons of collegiate basketball with Murray State and is coming off a senior campaign where he dominated with averages of 21.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He also knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game at a 39.9 percent clip, so he can hit shots from all over the floor. He had a solid showing with the Timberwolves in summer league with averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes and will now have a chance to work toward a regular-season roster spot in camp. Still, it seems likely Stark will start the year in the G-League or overseas.
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...