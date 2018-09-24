Timberwolves' Jonathan Stark: Inks camp deal with T'Wolves

Stark signed a training-camp contract with the Timberwolves.

Stark spent his final two seasons of collegiate basketball with Murray State and is coming off a senior campaign where he dominated with averages of 21.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He also knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game at a 39.9 percent clip, so he can hit shots from all over the floor. He had a solid showing with the Timberwolves in summer league with averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 17.0 minutes and will now have a chance to work toward a regular-season roster spot in camp. Still, it seems likely Stark will start the year in the G-League or overseas.