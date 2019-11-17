Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available against Rockets
Bell (shoulder) will be available to play Saturday against Houston.
Bell returned from a five-game absence Friday against the Wizards but played just five minutes. It's unclear what his expected role will be Saturday.
