Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available Sunday
Bell (shoulder) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Bell isn't listed among the inactives Sunday, but he was also available for Friday's game and did not play. The 24-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 10.8 minutes in his four appearances this season.
