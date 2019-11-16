Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available to play
Bell (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against Washington, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Bell was questionable due to a right shoulder sprain, but the team has deemed him available off the bench Friday evening. He's averaging 5.8 points and 4.8 boards over four contests this season.
