Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available Wednesday
Bell (shoulder) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bell was a game-time decision with the shoulder injury but will suit up for Wednesday's contest. The 24-year-old figures to return to a depth role as Karl-Anthony Towns is back from a two-game suspension.
