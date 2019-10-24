Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Wednesday's win
Bell did not play in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn due to a coach's decision.
Bell dealt with a calf injury during the preseason, so it's not clear if the T-Wolves are planning to ease him back into action or if he's truly buried on the depth chart. Either way, Noah Vonleh looks like the top backup at center at this point.
