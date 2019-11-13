Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doubtful Wednesday
Bell (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs.
It appears that Bell, who's been nursing a right shoulder sprain, will miss a fifth straight matchup versus San Antonio. Noah Vonleh will likely continue backup duties to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday.
