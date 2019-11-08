Play

Bell (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Warriors, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 24-year-old was initially listed as questionable with a right shoulder sprain, so it's not a major surprise to see his potential availability will come down to the wire. Bell was also a game-time call for Wednesday's game versus Memphis before ultimately suiting up, though he didn't actually play.

