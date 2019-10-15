Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Game-time call
Bell (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Bell has yet to make his preseason debut due to a left calf strain, but he'll have a chance to take the court Tuesday night. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over five games a year ago with Golden State.
