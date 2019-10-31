Bell scored five points with four rebounds in 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

Bell played in his second game of the season and had his most minutes, mostly due to Karl-Anthony Towns' ejection for fighting. Bell can add defensive value (but did have three turnovers), which could get him more minutes. However, he's currently behind Jake Layman, Treveon Graham and Noah Vonleh for minutes in the front court.

