Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Gets more minutes Wednesday
Bell scored five points with four rebounds in 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.
Bell played in his second game of the season and had his most minutes, mostly due to Karl-Anthony Towns' ejection for fighting. Bell can add defensive value (but did have three turnovers), which could get him more minutes. However, he's currently behind Jake Layman, Treveon Graham and Noah Vonleh for minutes in the front court.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Grabs five boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Out first two preseason games•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Latches on with Timberwolves•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.