Bell had four points (2-4 FG) and five rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 119-111 win over the Pacers.

Bell had been listed as questionable due to a left calf strain but ultimately gave it a go. He has his work cut out for him in terms of earning consistent playing time, as Noah Vonleh and Gorgui Dieng figure to be in the mix for minutes off the bench as well.

