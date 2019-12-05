Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Minimal role off bench
Bell scored two points with one rebound and missed his only shot from the floor in six minutes in Wednesday's loss at Dallas.
Bell continues to have a minimal role off the bench. He's played over ten minutes in just one of his last six appearances in a game.
