Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: On outside of rotation
Bell has not played in four of the Timberwolves' last five games.
The ex-Warrior got some minor opportunities when Karl-Anthony Towns was injured, but with the big man back in the lineup, Bell has returned to DNP-CD status. He can continue to be safely ignored in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Scores three in four minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Season-high 21 minutes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Minimal role off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available against Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Probable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available to play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...