Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Out first two preseason games
Bell will miss the Timberwolves' first two preseason games with a strained calf, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
The Timberwolves are likely just being cautious, as Moore reports Bell was at practice Monday and appeared to be walking fine. Once healthy, the ex-Warrior will look to secure a spot in the rotation as an option off the bench at both power forward and center in smaller lineups.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Latches on with Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Drawing start Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Surprise contributor off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Starting Wednesday•
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.