Bell will miss the Timberwolves' first two preseason games with a strained calf, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.

The Timberwolves are likely just being cautious, as Moore reports Bell was at practice Monday and appeared to be walking fine. Once healthy, the ex-Warrior will look to secure a spot in the rotation as an option off the bench at both power forward and center in smaller lineups.