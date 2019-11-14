Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Out Wednesday
Bell (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Bell will miss a fifth-straight game as he continues to rehab from a right shoulder sprain. Look for Noah Vonleh to continue to serve as the primary backup to Karl-Anthony Towns in Bell's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...