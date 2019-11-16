Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Probable Saturday
Bell (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Houston.
After seeing five minutes Frida against the Wizards, Bell was once against listed on the injury report with the same shoulder issue that's been bugging him for the past two weeks. Though he's likely a go, if bell's forced to miss another game, look for Noah Vonleh to see a slight uptick in run.
