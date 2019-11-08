Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Questionable Friday
Bell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against Golden State.
Bell has been nursing a right shoulder sprain dating back to Tuesday but was made available for Wednesday's game against Memphis. Although he didn't play, it's a good indicator that Bell's name on the injury report is just a precautionary action taken by the Timberwolves for Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Remains game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Solid effort off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Gets more minutes Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.