Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Questionable Wednesday
Bell is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a right shoulder sprain.
The Timberwolves will be getting Karl-Anthony Towns back Wednesday, so Bell's potential absence won't weigh as heavily. More information may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Solid effort off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Gets more minutes Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Grabs five boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Game-time call•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...