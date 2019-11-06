Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Remains game-time call
Bell (shoulder) will go through warmups Wednesday to see if he can play against the Grizzlies.
The 24-year-old is officially considered questionable Wednesday and still has a chance to play despite the shoulder sprain. Karl-Anthony Towns is set to return from his two-game suspension, so Bell's absence would be manageable should he be unable to suit up.
-
