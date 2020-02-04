Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Resurfaces in rotation
Bell posted two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block in nine minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.
Bell has only played 13 minutes between the Wolves' past two games, but that nearly matches the entirety of his playing time from the previous month of action. He's seemingly supplanted Noah Vonleh and Naz Reid as the Timberwolves' fourth big man behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington and Gorgui Dieng.
