Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Ruled out Monday
Bell has been ruled out of Monday's game against Detroit due to a right shoulder sprain.
Bell will miss a fourth-straight game Monday, despite being healthy enough to be made available for Sunday's tilt with the Nuggets. It's unclear how close Bell is to returning, but based on yesterday's designation, he could return to action as soon as Wednesday against San Antonio.
