Bell scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in four minutes during Monday's 122-115 overtime win against the Nets.

Bell finished with the lowest minute total among the 10 Timberwolves who saw the floor in this one. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Noah Vonleh (back) sidelined, the third-year big man barely saw any action. As such, Bell can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.