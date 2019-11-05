Bell had 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Minnesota's 134-106 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night.

Bell had the fewest minutes among frontcourt players in this game, but was surprisingly productive on both ends of the court. This kind of production should grant him more minutes going forward, although his upside will be capped due to the fact he will remain coming off the bench on a regular basis.