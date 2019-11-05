Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Solid effort off bench
Bell had 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Minnesota's 134-106 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night.
Bell had the fewest minutes among frontcourt players in this game, but was surprisingly productive on both ends of the court. This kind of production should grant him more minutes going forward, although his upside will be capped due to the fact he will remain coming off the bench on a regular basis.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Gets more minutes Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Grabs five boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Out first two preseason games•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...