McLaughlin (knee) is available for Friday's game against Memphis.
McLaughlin is cleared to play in his first game since Nov. 6. However, it's unclear how much playing time he'll get, as Minnesota is close to full strength. McLaughlin is averaging just 3.8 minutes across five appearances this season.
