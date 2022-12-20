McLaughlin (calf) will sit again Wednesday versus the Mavericks.
McLaughlin hasn't taken the court since Dec. 9 while working back from a calf issue and is set for another absence Wednesday. His next chance to don the uniform arrives Friday when the Timberwolves open a four-game road trip in Boston.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Still out•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Officially out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Unlikely to play Monday•