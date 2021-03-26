McLaughlin (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Judd Zulgad of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
McLaughlin was also available for Wednesday's game but didn't take the floor due to conditioning concerns. However, it appears as though he'll be able to return to the court Friday following his eight-game absence.
