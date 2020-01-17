Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available Friday
McLaughlin will be available for Friday's game against Indiana after being recalled from the G League, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McLaughlin will serve as the team's backup point guard Friday night behind Shabazz Napier. He's appeared in six NBA games this season, averaging five points and 2.7 assists over that stretch.
