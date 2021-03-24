McLaughlin (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest and will return from a seven-game absence due to the health and safety protocols. McLaughlin was averaging 5.6 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.3 minutes in the 12 games leading up to the absence, but he could have a more limited role since the last time he saw game action was March 3.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Could return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Still out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Out again Sunday•