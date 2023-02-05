McLaughlin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets but will have a minutes restriction, Michael Grady of YES Network reports.
McLaughlin hasn't played since Dec. 9 due to his calf injury, but he'll be able to suit up against Denver on Sunday. He averaged 15.9 minutes per game over 18 appearances prior to his absence but is unlikely to see much run Sunday.
