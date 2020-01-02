The Timberwolves recalled McLaughlin from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Wednesday.

McLaughlin is back up with the parent club after joining Iowa on Wednesday ahead of their 102-100 loss to the Northern Arizona Suns, with the two-way player ultimately going unused. He'll provide Minnesota with some additional depth in the backcourt with as many as seven players at risk of sitting out Thursday's game against the Warriors due to either injury or illness.