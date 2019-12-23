Play

McLaughlin was transferred to the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against Golden State.

McLaughlin miss most likely serve as rotational depth as the Timberwolves' aren't currently dealing with any backcourt injuries. The 23-year-old point guard's averaging 2.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes across four NBA games.

More News
Our Latest Stories