Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Called up from G League
McLaughlin will be called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
With Jeff Teague (illness) questionable and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) doubtful, the Wolves will bring up McLaughlin as a point guard option. He was undrafted out of USC in 2018 and appeared in 39 games with the G League's Long Island Nets last season. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Inks deal with Wolves•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Paces team in scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Joins Wolves for summer league•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Limited by right calf strain•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Paces Long Island in scoring•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Returns to court Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...