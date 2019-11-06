McLaughlin will be called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

With Jeff Teague (illness) questionable and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) doubtful, the Wolves will bring up McLaughlin as a point guard option. He was undrafted out of USC in 2018 and appeared in 39 games with the G League's Long Island Nets last season. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.