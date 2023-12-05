Minnesota announced Tuesday that McLaughlin (knee) has been cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills.
McLaughlin returned to practice Monday as a limited participant and has been given the green light for full participation moving forward. He'll likely remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs, but his return to game action appears imminent. However, even when he's able to suit up again, McLaughlin isn't guaranteed playing time. He's averaging just 3.8 minutes across five appearances this season.
