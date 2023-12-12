McLaughlin (knee) is active for Monday's game against New Orleans.

McLaughlin was initially added to the injury report Sunday due to a knee injury, but he's since been given the green light to play if needed. He's yet to see any playing time since going down with a right MCL sprain Nov. 6, and it looks like the Timberwolves are content to ease him back into action, especially given his limited role in the team's rotation.