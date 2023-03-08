McLaughlin supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 loss to the 76ers.

Following a two-month absence due to a calf strain, McLaughlin has appeared in 12 straight games but is averaging just 2.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes during that stretch. Barring numerous injuries, it's safe to leave McLaughlin on the waiver wire in standard leagues despite his consistent role in Minnesota's rotation.