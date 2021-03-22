McLaughlin (COVID-19 protocols) has rejoined the team and could return to action Wednesday against the Mavericks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

McLaughlin has missed the last seven contests due to the league's health and safety protocols. Coach Chris Finch was hopeful that McLaughlin could return Wednesday after being cleared to resume team activities, but Jaylen Nowell and Anthony Edwards could see increased run for Minnesota if McLaughlin is held out once again.