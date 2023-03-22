McLaughlin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.
McLaughlin was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign, but he still has a chance to suit up Wednesday night. If he's sidelined, Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates for increased roles behind Mike Conley.
