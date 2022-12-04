McLaughlin (calf) finished with eight points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 24 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

McLaughlin returned to the floor for the first time since Nov. 21 after moving past a calf injury. He looked a little rusty shooting the ball, but he made an impact in other areas, as he outperformed his season averages in rebounds (1.8), assists (3.8) and steals (0.9). McLaughlin didn't appear to be on any sort of minute restriction against the Thunder and should be one of the first guards off the bench behind D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards moving forward.