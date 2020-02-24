Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Double-doubles in start
McLaughlin notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss at Denver.
McLaughlin got the start due to the absence of D'Angelo Russell (knee/chest) and thrived. He has posted double-doubles in his two starts this season, but he's expected to head back to the bench for Monday's game at Dallas.
