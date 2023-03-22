McLaughlin (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
McLaughlin was a late addition to the injury report and will ultimately be sidelined due to an illness. In his absence, Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be candidates for increased roles behind Mike Conley.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Dealing with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Team-high eight assists off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Continues to garner modest role•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Available to play Tuesday•