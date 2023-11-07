McLaughlin (knee) is out for the remainder of Monday's game against Boston.
McLaughlin was diagnosed with right knee soreness in the second half of Monday's game against Boston and was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Shake Milton and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will absorb his role, although neither replicate McLaughlin's true point guard archetype.
