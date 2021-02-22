McLaughlin had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.

The bad news is Minnesota took another loss and fired its head coach, but the good news is McLaughlin continues to be quietly productive as the backup to Ricky Rubio with D'Angelo Russell (knee) sidelined. While he broke a streak of five straight games with at least one steal, McLaughlin now has at least six assists in six of his last eight contests.