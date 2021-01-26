McLaughlin tallied 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-108 loss to the Warriors.

With D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) missing his second game in a row, Ricky Rubio moved up to the starting five, allowing McLaughlin to stay in the rotation as the backup point guard. Due to the blowout nature of the contest, the second unit received some extra run, and McLaughlin was able to churn out a useful all-around line. With career averages of 7.3 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 19.2 minutes, McLaughlin has shown the ability to produce effectively when given playing time, but the opportunity likely won't be there for him when Russell is back in action.