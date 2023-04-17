McLaughlin finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Sunday's 109-80 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

McLaughlin played some backup minutes off the bench, although he was unable to make the most of his time on the floor. The Timberwolves were beaten from pillar to post, affording their secondary options a certain amount of freedom down the stretch. On most nights, McLaughlin is unlikely to feature heavily in the rotation.