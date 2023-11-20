McLaughlin (knee) was spotted during Monday's shootaround getting shots up while sporting a knee brace, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

McLaughlin was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee at the beginning of November and will be re-evaluated at the beginning of December. It's encouraging to see him participating in basketball activities already, and he could be cleared to return shortly after his next evaluation, though he's slated to remain sidelined for the immediate future. He averaged just 3.8 minutes per game across five appearances before being shut down.