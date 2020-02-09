Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Getting first start of career
McLaughlin is making the first start of his career Saturday against the Clippers.
With D'Angelo Russell (quad) unavailable, McLaughlin will make his first career start. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, he's averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
