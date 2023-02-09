McLaughlin (calf) will be available for Wednesday's game against Utah, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

There were concerns McLaughlin would sit the tail end of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set after missing two months with a calf injury before returning to action Sunday. However, with D'Angelo Russell being traded and unavailable Wednesday and Austin Rivers (suspension) sidelined, McLaughlin will be much needed in the backcourt, although he has played just eight and 12 minutes since his return.