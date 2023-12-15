McLaughlin (knee) is good to go for Thursday's game against Dallas.
McLaughlin returned from a lengthy absence Monday against the Pelicans, scoring three points with one assist and one steal in eight minutes. He's on the outskirts of the rotation right now, and Minnesota is getting healthier with Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels returning to action Thursday.
