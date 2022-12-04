McLaughlin finished with eight points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

McLaughlin returned to the floor Saturday night for the first time since Nov. 21 after battling back to health from a calf injury. He looked a little rusty shooting the ball, but he made an impact by outperforming his season averages in rebounds (1.8), assists (3.8) and steals (0.9), and he also secured his first block since Nov. 7. McLaughlin didn't appear to be on any sort of minute restriction against the Thunder and should be one of the first guards off the bench behind D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards moving forward.